Edward Friedrich Schlatterer, PHD, 86, of Morehead City, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 17, 2023.
He was one of two children and was born on March 10, 1936, in Brooklyn, NY to the late Friedrich and Elisabeth Schlatterer.
Ed was blessed to have been married to Betty Lou Dawson Schlatterer for 33 years who preceded him in death.
Upon retirement from the U.S. Forest Service as an Ecologist, the couple moved from Northern Virginia to Pine Knoll Shores, NC, to be close to family. They were active at First Methodist Church and Ed served as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. They led a globetrotting life, travelling extensively to Antarctica, Africa, Machu Picchu, Angkor Wat, and the Galapagos to name a few.
Ed earned his PHD in Range Ecology and Master’s from the University of Idaho and BS from University of Michigan and worked in many of our National Parks.
He is survived by his 3 stepchildren and their spouses, Robin (Kerry), Wayne (Ana), Polly (Vince) and two grandchildren Nicholas Rebold and Megan Larson.
A private family burial will take place at Maplewood Cemetery in Kinston on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, donations to CureFA.org in honor of his granddaughter Megan Larson or to Crystal Coast Hospice House, PO Box 640, Newport NC 28570.
Arrangements made by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.