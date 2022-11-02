Linda Ann Corsmeier, 72, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
A visitation was held from 6:00 to 8:00pm, Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. A funeral mass was held 11:00 am on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at St. Egbert's Catholic Church. An interment service will be in Raleigh, NC, at 11:00 am on Friday, November 04, 2022, at Saint Luke the Evangelist Church.
Linda was born on March 6, 1950, in Chicago, IL, to the late Lawrence and Audrey Dobrino, the oldest of six children. Linda was a loving and adoring wife and mother. In addition to raising her family, she spent years volunteering her service to schools, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and church. She was President of the St Egbert’s Women’s Guild and a member of the Pine Knoll Shores Garden Club. She loved to decorate her home and church and was heavily involved in the flower ministry, handling arrangements for masses and the Christmas and Easter seasons at her former parish.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Allen Corsmeier, of Pine Knoll Shores; son, Bradley Allen Corsmeier, and wife, Alli, of Raleigh; daughter, Amy Marie Corsmeier, of Wake Forest; son, Scott Andrew Corsmeier, and wife, Claire of Phoenix, AZ; five grandchildren, Alan, Margaret T, Erica, Ada, and Sam; two sisters, Patricia Ann Beckman and husband, Dick of Milford, OH; Janice Ann Simmons of Centerville, OH.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Audrey Dobrino; sister, Marilyn Dobrino; brother, Lawrence Dobrino Jr.; and sister, Katherine Frizzell.
Linda valiantly fought a rare degenerative motor neuron disease, Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP), that affected her mobility, but not her loving nature. HSP afflicted her grandmother, mother, brother, sister, and two children.
Money is desperately needed to continue genetic research to someday find a cure. We request that in lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations to be made to the SPF foundation.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
