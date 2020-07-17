William Stevie Smith Sr. “Pee Wee,” 65, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Monday at Seaside Memorial Park with the Rev. John Carswell officiating.
He was born Oct. 23, 1954, in Durham County, the son of the late George and Jessie Austin Smith.
Always a mechanic, Pee Wee opened Smitty’s Marine Service in 2002 to honor his son, Matt. He took great pride in working on boats and always stood behind his work. He made many friends over the years working on their boats. His grandchildren loved grandpa’s boat and his golf cart, and he loved his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Laura Taylor Smith of the home; daughter, Carrie Anne Tripp and husband Phillip of Newport; son, William Stevie Smith Jr. and wife Erika of Hubert; grandchildren, Morgan, Michael, Matthew, Kamerin and Kylee; sister, Jackie Roberts of Durham; and brothers, George Smith of Mebane and Jerry Smith of Chapel Hill.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to Hope Mission of Carteret County, P.O. Box 1438, Morehead City, NC 28557, or to Misplaced Mutts, P.O. Box 58, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
