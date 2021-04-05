Myrtle Lee Willis Lawrence, 81, of Otway, passed away Friday, April 2, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by the Rev. William O’Neil and the Rev. Charles Tyler. Interment will follow at Lawrence family cemetery in Otway. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Myrtle Lee was born Aug. 15, 1939, in Stacy to the late Eldon and Lina Willis. Her love for the Lord was evident to all who knew her, and she faithfully attended Island Road Baptist Church. She was affectionately known as “Granny” to those close to her.
She is survived by her children, Cindy Willis, Hassel “Brownie” B. Lawrence Jr. and wife Debbie and Juanita Russell and husband Jay, all of Otway; grandchildren, Renae Willis and husband Jason of Davis, Hassel “B.J.” Brown Lawrence III of Farmville, Kari Willis and husband Blair of Beaufort, Kacyn Willis of Morehead City, Jack “Trey” Russell III and wife Haley of Smyrna and Jayme Russell of Otway; and great-grandchildren, Carleigh Willis, Corey Willis, Madi Willis, Vivi Willis, Hayes Henry and Hudson Henry. Other survivors include her sister, Lura Jean Robinson and husband Dan of Ocracoke; sister-in-law, Judy Willis of Clayton; brother-in-law, Billy Lawrence and wife Millie of Otway; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Hassel “HB” Brown Lawrence Sr.; brothers, Carlton Hayes Willis and Roy Willis; and son-in-law, Chris Willis.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions in memory of Myrtle Lee may be made to Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center,P.O. Box 556, Harkers Island, NC 28531, or Island Road Baptist Church, 836 Harkers Island Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
