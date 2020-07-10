William “Billy” Todd King, 52, of Havelock, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
His memorial service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock, officiated by the Rev. John B. Thompson Jr. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Billy honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. He later went on to work as a civil servant with the public works department with Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. He was a proud member of the VFW in Havelock and the Cahooque Creek Hunting Club. He loved to laugh and was always the life of the party. Billy had a heart of gold and he genuinely loved his family and friends.
He is survived by the love of his life for 16 years, Brenda Loftin of the home; daughter, Tiffany Loftin of Louisiana; sons, Kevin of Germany and Chase Loftin and wife Catelyn of Louisiana; sisters, Debbie Hagel of Tennessee and Lynn Sharpels and husband Mike of New Bern; brother, Mike King of Texas; and grandchildren, Kashton Foster, Camri Loftin and Chloe Loftin.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine King; father, Larry King; stepmother, Alberta King; and favorite dog, Bogey.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The same safety guidelines apply.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to the American Heart Association, P. O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.