Jackie Morton Temple Sr., 73, of Havelock, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.
A private graveside service for Mr. Temple will be held at the Temple family cemetery.
Jackie was the third generation of Temple Logging, and the business was his passion. He was an active member of Jehovah’s Witness of Beaufort since 1979. He had been appointed as a ministerial servant, followed by becoming an elder.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sallie L. Temple of the home; daughter, Bettina Jahr and husband Sean of Havelock; son, Jackie Temple Jr. and wife Sheila of Havelock; sisters, Mary Temple Bell of New Bern and Kay Temple Copley and husband Kenneth of Macon; brother, Earl W. Temple Jr. and wife Ann of New Bern; grandchildren, Rebekkah, Jordan, Corey, Jacob and Justin; great-grandchildren, Ryker, Emmett and Paisley; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Daphne Temple; and son, Billy Temple.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Log A Load For Kids, Forest Resources Association at 1901 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Ste 303, Washington, D.C. 20006.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.