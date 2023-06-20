Thomas Howard Rady, 83, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 15th, at Munden Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest privately at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Thomas was born on February 4, 1940, in Pontiac, Michigan, to the late Harold and Helen Rady. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy showing his commitment and dedication to his country.
Thomas had a fulfilling career as a pilot providing him with an exciting and challenging profession. His extensive aviation knowledge and experience went on to afford him the opportunity to become a flight instructor. This demanding job requires not only flying skills but also effective communication and teaching abilities. The sense of adventure never left Thomas and he loved seeing the world from above. He started every day at the Beaufort Airport, having a cup of coffee and reveling in the atmosphere.
While Thomas had a busy aviation career, he was known by most in our area as being the owner and operator of Dairy Queen and Sun Photo. Thomas was always one to stay busy and gladly served the people of Carteret County with pride. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Morehead City and was an active member of the Noon Rotary Club. Thomas had a great love of the water and thoroughly enjoyed spending time on his boat.
Thomas is survived by his son, Christopher Rady of Morehead City, who will remember him as a loving and supportive father. Thomas is also survived by his brother, Harold Rady Jr. and wife Delores, of West Olive, Michigan; and nieces and nephews, Patrick Rady, Jennifer Holt, Karen Scripture and Jason Scripture.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Ann M. Scripture Rady, who passed away in 2016.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Martha’s Mission Cupboard, P.O. Box 603, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
