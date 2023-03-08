Mary Yvonne Howard, 84, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 13th at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard and Rev. Darrell Williams. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, March 12th at Munden Funeral Home. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Yvonne was born on April 8, 1938, in Vanceboro, North Carolina, to the late Cleatus and Margaret Franks. Known for her impeccable taste and fashion design, Yvonne dressed to nines and was sure to always have matching shoes, coat, hats and purses. She loved shopping at Belk’s to complete her style and plentiful outfits.
Yvonne loved the Lord and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church where they attended over 60 plus years. In her early years, she and her husband Bruce helped start Bogue Bank Baptist Church, which was originally First Baptist Island Mission. They were 1 out of the 5 families who started that ministry.
Holidays were special to Yvonne, which made them extra special to her family. She went all out on Thanksgiving, making turkey, ham, baked beans, pies, and cakes. She had presents galore for everyone at Christmas and was happier to give gifts than to receive.
It wouldn’t be a surprise if you ran into Yvonne at Bojangles, as that was certainly her favorite place for a good bite to eat. Yvonne’s most enjoyable travel destination was to the beautiful North Carolina Appalachian Mountains in Boone, where she was sure to visit the Daniel Boone Inn for a delicious meal.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Bruce Howard; sons, Tim Howard (Tina) and Mike Howard (Kim), all of Morehead City; grandchildren, Hannah Farinella (Cody) of Greensboro, Greer Howard of Seoul, South Korea, Jacob Howard of Raleigh, and Kayla Grace Smith (Luke) of Newport; great grandson, Cole Farinella; sister, Peggy Giasson of New Bern; brothers, Douglas Franks (Carol) of Havelock and Jack Franks (Linda) of Greenville; and sisters-in-law, Elsie Lewis of Pembroke Pines, FL and Dorothy Howard of Havelock.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
