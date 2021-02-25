Velma Pritchett, 75, of Newport, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, a private family service will be held Saturday. Her interment is at noon Monday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Lisa Richardson of Huntersville, Lola MacDonald of Virginia and Jerry Davis Pritchett and Corey Davis Pritchett, both of Newport; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters; brothers; and a host of other relatives.
Her public viewing is at noon Saturday at Spring Garden Missionary Baptist Church in Newport.
Arrangments are by Saunders Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.