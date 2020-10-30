Inez Barber “Phoebe” Young, 90, of Princeton, formerly of Cedar Point, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at WakeMed.
Her private graveside service will be held for the immediate family at a date to be determined at the Pierce-Barber Cemetery in Selma. A public viewing at a later date and time will be announced.
Born in Johnston County Oct. 14, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Barber and Cassie Starling Barber.
Phoebe was a graduate of Princeton High School. She retired from Sears & Roebuck in Jacksonville after 37 years of dedicated service. Phoebe was a charter member of Fellowship United Methodist Church in Princeton. She was also a founding member of Emmanuel Independent Baptist Church in Cedar Point.
Phoebe is survived by her children, Earl Young and wife Becky of Princeton, Barbara Young of Cape Carteret and Caroline Young Corey of Princeton; grandchildren, Denise Bizzell of Beaufort, Stephen Young of Greenville, S.C., and Zackery Young and wife Martina who are stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army; great-granddaughter, Elena Grace Young of Germany; and two sisters, Eleanor Medlin of Kenly and Betty Lou Outlaw of Princeton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathan Junior Young; son, David Russell Young; infant daughter, Wanda Sue Young; and brothers, Paul Barber and William Barber.
Arrangments are by Kenly Funeral & Cremation Service. Online condolences may be sent to www.kenlyfs.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.