William "Billy" Bartell III, Beaufort
William “Billy” Bartell III, 66, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at his home. Billy was a lifelong commercial fisherman and was known as the type of man that would give you the shirt off of his back if you need it. A service will be held at a later date.
William Brockington, Havelock
William Brockington, 83, of Havelock, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. Service is incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
RICHARD LACKMAN, Emerald Isle
Richard Lackman, 70, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his home. Richard was born on July 14, 1951, to the late Lois and Jordan Lackman. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut and grew up in Framingham, Massachusetts. After graduating from George Washington University in Washington, DC, he pursued a career in education as a high school history teacher where he really enjoyed shaping young minds.
ROBERT CROWELL LORE, Morehead City
Robert Crowell Lore, 52, of Morehead City and formerly of Durham, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at his home. Robert was born on August 6, 1969, to Joseph and Dorothy Lore. He was born and raised in Durham, North Carolina, where he graduated from C.E. Jordan High School
