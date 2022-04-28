Everett Long, III, 77, of Cedar Point, passed away Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at UNC Healthcare in Chapel Hill. He was born May 26, 1944, in Salisbury, MD a son of the late Everett Long, Jr. and Helen Morris Long.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Everett lovingly served his country in the USMC and retired at the rank of Lt. Col. He served in Vietnam and was the commanding officer of MWCS-28 and of 7th Communications Battalion. In later years he enjoyed traveling the world collecting seashells.
When Everett saw a need, his first thought was to provide assistance in some way. He was presented the Humanitarian of the Year Award by the Community Mayors of New York in recognition of his work with special children. He was instrumental in removing rusted vehicles and restoring Portsmouth Island, and he (and the NC Shell Club) helped Ocracoke Island Library replenish its shelves after severe flooding.
At the time of his death, he was the president of the North Carolina Shell Club and the vice-president of the Conchologist of America.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Waskey Long of the home; daughters, Allison Gale (Tom) of Wilmington and Krista Jones (Taylor) of Winnabow; grandchildren, Laura, Finley, Christian, and Riley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara Schulze.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to North Carolina Shell Club Scholarship Fund (Karlynn Morgan, North Carolina Shell Club, 3098 Shannon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106) or to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.