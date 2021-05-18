Daniel “Danny” Eugene Styron Jr., 74, of Stacy, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Cedar Island United Methodist Church, officiated by Pastor Nelson Koonce. Interment with military honors will follow at Stacy Community Cemetery.
Danny, also known as “Big Dan,” was born March 19, 1947, in Morehead City to Daniel E. Styron Sr. and Beulah P. Daniels. Danny grew up in Cedar Island with his parents and three brothers, working and playing on the water, hunting whenever he could and growing up a proud member of the Down East community.
Danny graduated from Atlantic High School in 1965 and was in the last graduating class from the school. He then went on to join the U.S. Coast Guard, spending 20 faithful years serving his country, retiring as a chief boatswain’s mate. He spent his time traveling in the Coast Guard, everywhere from Fiji and Greenland to Reykjavik, Iceland.
After retiring from the Coast Guard, Danny had a myriad of jobs doing everything from working for James Styron at his fish house, driving the oil truck for Eastern Oil and Tire and, finally, working for the state of North Carolina as a chief operations manager for the N.C. Ferry Division on Ocracoke Island.
Danny had many hobbies and pastimes in his 74 years. He was chief of Stacy Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years and one of its founding members, putting his plan for a fire department in his small community to action in his own kitchen, as well as coaching basketball and baseball teams over the years for his kids and grandkids. He loved sports and was a diehard Tar Heels fan, sporting the team whenever possible. He was a Mason, Shriner and a proud Democrat. He loved to cook and host parties in his “man-cave,” spending all day cooking meals and showing his love in the best way he knew how, through the stomachs of the ones he knew and loved. Danny was a pillar of the Stacy community, making sure the needs of the community were met. He helped bring the cell phone tower to Stacy and brought hurricane relief to the area each time his small community was ravaged by a storm. He was instrumental in saving Pruitt Healthcare Nursing Home for the Down East community. If there was a job that needed to be done or a need that needed to be met, he was the man for the job.
Although he loved his community and would do anything for its people, the ones that mattered the most were his family. He was the backbone of his family and the center of all the family events and dinners. He was his children and grandchildren’s No. 1 fan and could be seen supporting them from the sidelines in every activity they were involved in over the years, a staple at all sporting events. He was his family’s entertainment, storyteller and the glue that kept them together. Being “Pa” was his greatest accomplishment.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Lida L. Styron; his three daughters, Rosa L. Styron and husband Charles “Buddy” Hill, Christy S. Willis and husband Ellis and Wendy S. Robinson and husband John; three grandchildren, Emilee Graham and husband Austin, Ashlyn Robinson and Landon Willis; brother, Herman Bradley Styron and wife Debbie; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel E. Styron Sr. and Beulah P. Daniels; two brothers, Timothy and David Keith Styron; and nephews, Benjamin C. Styron and Benjamin M. Styron.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.