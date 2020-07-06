Joseph Melvin “Big Daddy” Moore, 99, of Greenville, went to be with his Lord Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Tarboro. He has family in Carteret County.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m.Wednesday in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Greenville. Burial with Masonic rites will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
He was born Dec. 23, 1920, and attended Humbolt State College in California. While in California, he fought fires and played semi-pro baseball. He also attended Wake Forest University before going into the U.S. Coast Guard. He served as a motor machinist first class on anti-submarine patrol off the coast of North Carolina from 1941-45. He married Melrose Respess in 1953, and they had been married for 67 years.
He moved to Greenville in 1961. He operated a service station on E 10th Street. He owned a fire extinguisher business, as well as U-Hauls. East Carolina University students came to affectionately call him “Big Daddy,” and the name never left him. In the late 60s, he was serving burgers a plenty while operating “Big Daddy’s Chuck Wagon.” After selling his businesses in 1983, he became a magistrate and judge in small claims court, retiring in 1997.
He had been a Mason for 70 years and a Shriner since 1964. He was a member of the Franklin Lodge No. 109 and Grimesland Lodge No. 475 A.F. & A.M. and a member of Royal Order of Jesters and Provost Guard. He was made captain emeritus of the Provost Guard and given a Noble Shriner Plaque for 50 years in 2014.
On May 29, 2015, the State of North Carolina presented “Big Daddy” with the order of the Long Leaf Pine at a golf tournament at the Ayden Golf Club in his honor.
He is survived by his wife, Melrose Respess Moore; sons, Ronald J. and wife Jane, Melvin Lee and wife Brenda and Glenn E. and wife Debbie; grandaughter, Valerie and husband Sean Stevens; grandson, Ronald Joseph II and wife Stephanie; great-grandsons, Michael and Cole; great-grandaughters, Avery and Savannah; stepgrandson, Alan Marks and wife Ashley; and stepgrandaughters, Rose and Camille.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lt. David M. Moore Sr.; mother, Hettie Dee; a brother, David M. Moore Jr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
Memorials may be made to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 2810 E. 14th St., Greenville, NC 27858, or Sudan Shriners Childrens Hospital Fund, P.O. Drawer 12829, New Bern, NC 28561.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.