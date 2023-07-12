John Anthony Zerance, 94, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Key West, Florida.
John was born on October 23, 1928, to the late John and Elizabeth Zerance. In his younger years, John proudly served his country in the US Navy. He carried the lessons during his service throughout his life, embodying the values of honor, discipline, and loyalty. He continued his career in a new field, retiring from PP&L power company in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Birdwatching was not merely a hobby for John, it was a passion that brought him immense joy. His other hobby and skill was his dedication as a handyman, whether it was a leaky faucet or renovating a room. His workmanship was admired. John had a vibrant personality and outgoing nature. He had an incredible ability to bring people together and create lasting connections. His infectious laughter, captivating stories, and genuine interest in others made him a cherished friend and confidant.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his daughters, Deborah Ann Wagoner (Kerry) of Swansboro, NC, Cynthia Louise Quintanilla of Hubert; son, Theodore “TJ” Wayne Salinger Jr. (Ranae) of Carlisle, PA; grandchildren, Brandon Gray Wagoner (Steven Naylor) of Norfolk, VA, Brett Wayne Wagoner (Shainna) of Denver, CO, Brittany “Britt” Maranda Anne Wagoner (Sophany) of Jacksonville, FL, Jack Anthony Deal of Wilmington, NC, Trey Salinger of Carlisle, PA, Alexander Michael Deal of Hubert, NC, and Talan Salinger of Carlisle, PA; daughters, Barbara Klinger of Newport, NC, Jacqueline Balthaser of Dauphin, PA; grandchildren, Brook Griffin (Sean) of Savannah, GA, Brianne DiSlyvester (Yachtz) of Hamburg, Germany, Rachel Laugingiger (Duane) Woodstock, PA, Jennifer DeGiovanni (Casey) of Bozeman, MT, Brian Ettinger (Amy) of Atlantic Beach, NC; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judith Anne Zerance.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC
