Mark Alston Parrish, 64, of Mill Creek, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at his home with his beloved family by his side.
Mark was born an April 1, 1957, to Victor and Beulah Parrish in Davidson County. Mark served in the US Army National Guard from 1975 to 1979.
He owned and operated Mill Creek Heating and Air Service Company from 2005 to 2021.
He is survived by a wife, Heather Parrish of Carthage NC, 2 daughters, Tasha Echerd (husband, Rob) of Sophia NC, Brandi King (fiancé Mark) of Havelock, NC, a son, Matthew Parrish of Mill Creek, a sister, Kay Wright (husband, Jim) of Lexington NC, 3 brothers, Victor Parrish of Winston Salem NC, Rodney Parrish (wife Julie) of Mill Creek, Kerry Parrish (wife Bernice) of Newport NC, 5 grandsons, Mac Echerd (wife Stephani) of Sophia NC, Brandon Echerd (wife Kristen) of Archdale NC, Landon (Austin King) of Vidalia LA, Hayden Barnett of Lincolnton NC, a granddaughter, Harper Parrish of Havelock NC, 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents Victor Hugo and Beulah Benson Parrish, a sister, Janice Schofield.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
