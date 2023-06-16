Jean Hollingsworth Shields Warren, 99, daughter of the late Eugene and Annie Hollingsworth, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at The Carteret Landing in Morehead City, NC.
She was born on August 28, 1923, in Fayetteville, NC. She attended Haymount Elementary School and graduated in June 1940 from Fayetteville High School. She married Vincent Hooper Shields on October 6, 1940. She was blessed with two daughters, Judith Shields Briggs and Susan Jean Shields.
Vincent and Jean owned and operated Shields Carpet Company on Fort Bragg Road for 38 years. They retired in 1983 and sold the business. Jean's life was focused on family, church, and friends. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed making clothes for herself and her girls. She loved to cook and entertain. Jean attended the First Baptist Church of Fayetteville on the corner of Anderson and Old Street since her birth. She joined the church at 9 years old. She was a former trustee of the church and served on many of their committees. She was an active member of the Women's Missionary Union, a former member of The Woman's Club of Fayetteville, and The East Camp Gideons Auxiliary. After Jean moved to Heritage Place in 2015, she learned to paint portraits. She completed eight paintings of her great-grandchildren and many of her family's animals and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent, of 55 years, as well as her husband, Furman Dee Warren, of 18 years; her daughter, Judith Shields Briggs and her husband Dr John Glenn Briggs, of Fayetteville, NC; and her sister, Patricia Moser Willard, of Winston Salem.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Susan Jean Shields and husband John James Lamrpos, of Beaufort, NC; her brother, Dr Walter Claude Hollingsworth and wife Nancy, of Charlotte, NC; her four grandchildren, John Glenn Briggs III, of Fayetteville, NC, Susanna Barnwell and husband Tim, of Bolivia, NC, Amanda Jean Briggs, of Brooklyn, NY, and Vincent Shields Briggs and wife Dana, of Wilmington, NC; two step-daughters, Wanda Warren Loving and husband Edward, of Sharpsburg, GA, and Dean Warren DuRant and husband Rick, of Lancaster, SC; two step-grandchildren, Laura L. Loving, of New York, NY, and Matthew L. Loving and wife Dana, of Melborne, Florida; four great-grandchildren, Haley Grace Briggs, Scarlet Judith Briggs, Zelda Jean Briggs, all of Fayetteville, NC, and Vincent Shields Briggs Jr, of Wilmington, NC; and six step great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be at The First Baptist Church on Anderson and Old Street in Fayetteville, NC, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 1 p.m. followed by the service at 2 p.m. A private family burial will follow.
Donations can be made to the First Baptist Church, 201 Anderson St., Fayetteville, NC 28301, or to the Gideon's East Camp, P.O. Box 782, Fayetteville, NC 28302.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com. Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.
