Don Stevens, 94, of Mill Creek, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at PruittHealth–Trent in New Bern.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church in Mill Creek, officiated by the Rev. James Chadwick. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Mill Creek.
Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Mr. Stevens’ obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Upon entering, guests will be asked health questions and their temperatures will be taken. Help us honor the Stevens family while practicing safe measures.
Don honorably served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II. He faithfully attended Reece’s Chapel, where he enjoyed his church family. Don loved being on the water and enjoyed fishing and shrimping.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Stevens of the home; daughter, Sondra Villalvavo of Dunn; sons, Donnie Stevens and wife Wandra of Raleigh, James Stevens of Austin, Texas, and Jerry Weeks and wife Beverly of Raleigh; stepdaughters, Denise Rhodes and husband Bill of Evansville, Ind., and Michele Maier of Newport; stepson, Michael Mellen of Mill Creek; brother, William Stevens and wife Sue of Wrightsville Beach; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Gertrude Stevens; brother, Jerry Stevens; several sisters; and stepdaughters, Karen Whealton and Donna Carty.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at Reece’s Chapel Baptist Church in Mill Creek. The above guidelines will apply to the visitation.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
