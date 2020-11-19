Robert “Stick” Sandlin Jr., 64, of Harkers Island, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.
His celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021.
“Stick” attended Straits United Methodist Church. After working in commercial construction in Wake County, he began “Hook’d Up Guide Service – Saltwater Fishing” on Harkers Island in 1996.
He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Millie Sandlin of Harkers Island; son, John Willard and wife Lori of Smithsburg, Md.; daughter, Ashley Sandlin of Wake County; son, Nathan Sandlin of Charlotte; two grandchildren, Nora and James Willard; and cousins, Julia Turner of Overland Park, Kan., and Tim Mallard of Raleigh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilda and Charlton Sandlin.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to Straits United Methodist Church, 311 Straits Road, Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
