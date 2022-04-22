Shelton E. Harvell Sr., 77, of Pollocksville, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
Shelton was born on January 19, 1945, in Kinston, North Carolina, to the late Rufus and Lillian Harvell. His life’s work was spent on the open water where he worked as a commercial fisherman.
He is survived by his daughters, Tina Harvell Lipford and Karen Harvell Fothergill and husband Anthony, all of Pollocksville; son, Shelton E. Harvell Jr. and wife Kathy of Havelock; 9 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Iris Meade and brothers, Rufus Harvell, Andrew Harvell, Lee Harvell, and Dallas Harvell.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
