Johnny Alton Styron, 66, of Cedar Island, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Goodwin family cemetery on Cedar Island, officiated by Pastor Koonce. Friends are welcome to attend the service, and those that attend will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The service will be broadcast through a sound system. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Johnny’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Styron of the home; sons, Robbie Dudley of East Palatka, Fla., and Jarett Styron of Youngsville; sisters, Bonnie Horna of Pennsylvania and Susie Styron of Morehead City; brother, Aron Styron Jr. of Cedar Island; and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aron and Grace Styron; and a grandson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sea Level Fire & Rescue Department, P.O. Box 69, Sea Level, NC 28577.
