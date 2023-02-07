Thomas McLean Singleton, 77, “Tom” or “Tommy” to his friends and family, formerly from Newport, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at his home in Durham, North Carolina.
A celebration of life will be held at Sound View Original Free Will Baptist Church on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 2:00 pm, followed by refreshments and an opportunity to commune with Tom’s friends and family.
Born in Red Springs, North Carolina on November 1, 1945, to James A. Singleton Jr. and Virginia McLean Singleton, Tom spent his early years in his home town and later called Carteret County home. He received a Bachelor’s Degree from St. Andrews University in Laurinburg and was a veteran, serving his country in the United States Army. He met and fell in love at age 19 with Linda (Wood) Bitton and after going their separate ways in their youth, they spent nearly three decades together, and Linda lovingly cared for Tom through the end of his life.
Tom continued his family’s legacy in real estate, land development and business in Emerald Isle and in the surrounding Carteret County area. His business acumen and ingenuity characterized his more than 50 year career. Tom had a presence in this world that was indeed “larger than life” and he will be remembered for his compassion and generosity of heart and spirit by those who knew and loved him. Tom loved color, music and animals; he also enjoyed reading, traveling, eating good food, laughing and dancing.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Carol Elizabeth Singleton and her mother Joan (Purifoy Singleton) Gold; his life partner Linda Bitton; her children Morgan Iannelli, Bram Bitton, Carlin Schussler, Ashley Bitton, his grandchildren Amelia Dutan, Delphia Schussler and Carter and Reina Bitton; his brother James A. Singleton III; his cousins Roy D. “Dee” Singleton III, Singleton Bain, Susan Singleton Jones, Lisa Singleton, Rebecca Singleton Jackson, G.B. “Bogie” Singleton, John Paxon McLean, Paxon McLean Holz, Lura McLean Fulcher, Rachel McLean Del Mauro, William McLean “Mac” Holz and Elizabeth Britton Holz. Tom will also be missed by his dear poodle mix, Annie. He is predeceased by his parents, James A. Singleton, Jr. and Virginia McLean Singleton, his brother William Dickson Singleton and his beloved cousins Neil James Blue and Joe Buie. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.
“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you, I could walk in my garden forever.” –Alfred, Lord Tennyson
In lieu of flowers, donations made in honor of Thomas M. Singleton may be sent to: Dysphagia Research Society, 403 W. St. Charles Road, Suite B, Lombard, IL 60148. www.dysphagiaresearch.org.
Remembrances may also be made to: Boles Funeral Home, 102 S Vance Street, Red Springs, NC 28377. www.bolesbiggs.com.
