Landon Dylan Lester, infant, of Carteret County, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
There will be no service.
He is survived by his parents, Steven Lester and Samantha Matthews of Smyrna; sister, Nevaeh Guthrie of Morehead City; brother, Carson Guthrie of Morehead City; grandmother, Stephanie Wilson; grandparents, Yvonne and Troy Morris; great-grandmother, Julie Walton; and great-grandfather, Buddy Walton.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Korbin Guthrie.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
