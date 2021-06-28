Jay Fairbanks, 62, of Cape Carteret, died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington.
A celebration of Jay’s life will be held at a later date.
Jay served in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his sister, Lee Spell of Wake Forrest; brothers, Tim Fairbanks of Emerald Isle and Ted Fairbanks of Williamsburg, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
