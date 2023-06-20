CHRISTINE ATKINSON, Peletier
Christine Atkinson, 67, of Peletier, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at her home. Christine's full obituary will be shared once finalized. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
JAMES "JIMMY" CHADWICK, Gloucester
James "Jimmy" Chadwick, 81, of Gloucester, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Services for Jimmy will be announced as soon as they are finalized, full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Charles Mercer
Charles Mercer, 83, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. A graveside service will be held immediately following the visitation at Ameriah Garner Cemetery in Newport with Bobby Lowery officiating. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
George LaRoque, Newport
George Laroque, 64, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023 at his home. George Webb LaRoque, 64, died suddenly the 18th day of June in 2023, at home in Newport, NC. Born on September 1, 1958 in Kinston NC, he was the son of Walter Dunn LaRoque III and Naomi Phoenix Webb. George attended Fork Union Military Academy and graduated with top honors in 1976.
Leone Fisher, Otway
Leone Fisher, 97, of Otway, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at home. Leone was a farm girl from Kansas who loved to garden, tending to her plants right up to her final days. She was a wonderful pianist who danced to big band music, and a fabulous cook - she made the best potato salad on earth. She was always open to new possibilities and lived life with much love, laughter and gusto.
CECELIA JOYCE GUTHRIE FULCHER, Morehead City
Cecelia Joyce Guthrie Fulcher, 85, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Pruitt Health- Raleigh. Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 23rd at First Methodist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Powell Osteen. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.