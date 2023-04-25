Charles Augustus McCarthy IV, 77, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2023, at his home.
Charles retired as an insurance agent in Carteret County. He was also a veteran, having served in the US Coast Guard, and a member of Franklin Masonic Lodge #109 of Beaufort.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort with Rev. Terry McInnis officiating.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Brenda Jones McCarthy, of Beaufort; two sons, Mike McCarthy and Libby, of Bettie; Pat McCarthy and wife, Jaime, of Beaufort; four grandchildren, Michael McCarthy Jr. of Harkers Island; Erica Russell and husband, Brian of Greenville; Carlin McCarthy of Beaufort; Dylan McCarthy of Beaufort; three great grandchildren, Vince, Gwynn, and Norah Russell; sister in law, Gayla McCarthy of Morehead City; nephew, Paul McCarthy and wife, Sharon, of Morehead City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hazel McCarthy; brother, Sterling “Buddy” McCarthy.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.