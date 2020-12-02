William Kevin Wainwright, 62, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His graveside ceremony is at 2 p.m. Sunday at Oceanview Cemetery in Beaufort, officiated by Mrs. Deborah Lockey and many family members. The family would welcome and be honored by those who knew Kevin who would like to contribute by adding stories and memories of their time with him.
Kevin and his family were believers of protection from COVID-19, wearing masks whenever they went out among others and being respectful of others’ health. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has no rules by which it plays, and Kevin was a victim of this terrible virus, which eventually took his life. The family agrees Kevin would ask that we all be respectful of others, as well as of ourselves, in the fight against this virus. Please think of Kevin and always protect yourself and others by wearing masks and using safe-distancing guidelines when out in public or at work.
A native of Carteret County, Kevin never wanted to live anyplace else. Kevin worked the last 18 years at Fleet Readiness Center East at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, where he was recognized on numerous occasions for the work he performed as a pneudraulics mechanic and quality assurance specialist. Valued for his expertise and known to be extremely capable, he was also known as hardworking, efficient and principled. He was a very experienced and excellent mechanic, always fixing things others broke or could not fix themselves. He loved to rebuild any kind of motor and recently a great interest in lawn mower repair and restoration “tinkering” with his brother and best friend, Kenneth. Kevin loved “family time” spent grilling out and listening to “beach music” on his favorite radio stations at his home with the family on Sunday afternoons.
A graduate of East Carteret High School, Kevin was an avid baseball fan, player and coach. He played high school baseball and went on to play college baseball at N.C. Wesleyan College in Rocky Mount. He coached his son and daughter in Little League baseball, loved watching them play and embraced all sports each played.
Kevin was a member of First Baptist Church in Morehead City.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Susan Holt Wainwright of Morehead City; daughter Stacey A. Wainwright of Morehead City; son, Cameron M. Wainwright of Morehead City; mother, Katherine N. Wainwright of Beaufort; sisters, Georgette Pearce and husband David Pearce of Winterville and Alison Wainwright and significant other Scott McClellan of Cary; brother, Kenneth Wainwright and wife Gina B. Wainwright of Morehead City; cousin, Todd Noe of Morehead City; and Kevin’s special, four-legged friend, “Pogo.” He also had several sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, along with nieces, nephews and a great-niece who loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by his father, George Wainwright; uncle, William C. Noe; maternal grandparents, William and Dollie Noe; and fraternal grandparents, Robert and Lossie Wainwright.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks donations be made to the Carteret County Schools Foundation with a designation solely for the ECHS baseball team.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.