Patricia B. Greene, 92 of Boothwyn, Pa., formerly of Cape Carteret, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021.
Services and interment will be private.
Born to Roy and Capitola Barrett in Jersey City, N.J., Patricia was raised in Johnston, R.I. She then resided in Hamden and Madison, Conn., Swansboro and Cape Carteret, and lived in Boothwyn since 2005. Patricia was a graduate of Roger Williams General Hospital School of Nursing in Rhode Island, class of 1949, and worked as a registered nurse for more than 30 years.
In addition to her love for helping others, she was an active member of gardening clubs, enjoyed golfing with her friends, participated weekly in competitive bridge groups and listened to music at all points in between. Devoted to her faith, Patricia was an active member of All Saints Anglican Church in Newport, as well as ValleyPoint Church in Glen Mills, Pa.
She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Greene-Payne; her grandchildren, Jonathan and wife Rachel Payne and Elisa and husband Josh Nelson; her great-grandchildren, Cooper and Lily Nelson; her cousin, Gina Barrett; her niece, Priscilla Iasimone; and her many friends at Creekside Village.
Patricia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, John R. Greene, a World War II veteran, who passed in 2006.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Patricia's memory to the American Nurses Foundation online at nursingworld.org/foundation/. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
