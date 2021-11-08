Ralph Perry Kittrell Sr., 86, of Crab Point, passed away Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His funeral service was Monday, Nov. 8 at Crab Point Free Will Baptist Church officiated by son-in-law, Alan Hammer. Interment followed at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
Ralph was born on June 24, 1935, in Carteret County, North Carolina, to the late Willie Robert Kittrell and Daisy Bell Smith Kittrell. Dedication, servanthood, and loyalty are key words that describe Ralph’s life. As a man of faith, he was a long-time member of his community church, Crab Point Free Will Baptist Church, where he enjoyed his church family. Ocean Lodge #405 A.F. & A.M. is where he joined with fellow Mason members in serving his community. Exemplifying hard work and commitment, Ralph worked in the dairy industry for over 40 years.
Surviving are his wife, Sarah Catherine Kittrell of the home; daughters, Peggy Kittrell Moore and husband Dan of Morehead City, Belinda Kittrell Turner and husband Tony of Newport, Beverly Kittrell Donahoe and husband Steve of Virginia Beach, VA, and Kathy Kittrell Hammer and husband Alan of Swansboro; son, Ralph Perry Kittrell Jr. and wife LeAnne of Hope Mills; sister, Marlene Roper of Marietta, GA; brothers, Roy Kittrell and wife Jean and Walter Kittrell and wife Pattie, all of Morehead City; 11 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; beloved dog, Tiger; and cat, Sugar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Belinda Kittrell; and brother-in-law, J. B. Roper.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to Crab Point Free Will Baptist Church, 2301 Crab Point Loop Rd., Morehead City NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
