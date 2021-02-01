Jean Marie Davis, 80 of Davis, passed away the evening of Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, surrounded by family.
Her service is at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Willis family cemetery in Davis. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Jean was born Jan. 28, 1941, the third of five children born to Elihu and Edna Davis. Jean was born and raised on Davis Shore. Growing up, she worked at Grady Davis & Son fish house in Davis, heading shrimp and opening scallops. In 1976, when Sailors’ Snug Harbor opened in Sea Level, Jean would work there for more than 39 years in the Bum Boat. Aunt Jean, as almost everyone called her, would never marry or have children, but would have many nieces and nephews she helped raise over the years. She loved going to Myrtle Beach, S.C., with her girlfriends, Sue Buck and Janet Kimboraugh, where they would spend the weekend together. She was an active member of Davis Free Will Baptist Church for many years.
Jean is survived by her brothers, Carson Davis and Danny Davis and wife Shirley Kay; nieces, Annette Goodwin and husband George Lonnie, Tammy Davis and husband Bobby, Melanie Rose and husband Cramer and Ashley Van Pelt and husband Wally; and nephew, Victor Harvey and wife Connie. She is also survived by many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Elihu and Edna Davis; brother, Mack Lane Davis; sister, Colleen Harvey; brother-in-law, Duane Harvey; sisters-in-law, Shirley Davis and Rosa Davis; and nephew, Chris Harvey.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
