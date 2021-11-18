Glenn Moss Tillman, 56, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Duke University Hospital.
His memorial service is at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Soundview Free Will Baptist Church in Newport, officiated by Rev. Robert Langley. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the funeral home website for 90 days.
Glenn was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, on April 28, 1965, to the late Harvey and Polly Tillman. His outgoing and carefree personality endeared him to many, he certainly never met a stranger and was always willing to help people with whatever need they may have. There were no words that could describe his accomplishments and the affect he had on people.
Glenn was a hardworking man who worked diligently with his job for 32 years at Nutrien, formerly PCS Phosphate, as a Maintenance Supervisor, where he had many friends and co-workers. He also supported his son and wife with their small family towing business.
As a master craftsman, Glenn could build and fix just about anything. He wasn’t afraid to tackle a job and always finished it with excellence. Building cars was another interest he had, his knowledge and skill were incredible.
As an outdoorsman, Glenn was an avid fisherman who always enjoyed the SKA Tournaments and also taking his friends and family out on his boat which was certainly an exciting time. Racing, camping, and riding his golf cart were other activities he enjoyed. Nothing was better for Glenn than spending time with his family who he loved dearly. His biggest accomplishment in life were being a loving husband of 37 years, exceptional father, and proud grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Spence Tillman of the home; daughter, Ellen Tillman Turnage and husband Jeremy of Newport; son, Glenn Moss Tillman II of Newport; sister, Kathleen Tillman Johnson and husband Clay of Fayetteville; brother, Harvey Edgar Tillman II of Katy, TX; granddaughter, Sefina Grace Tillman; loving in-laws, Freddie and Brigitte Spence of Beaufort; the best Golden Retriever, Halo; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Julia Larine Tillman; and paternal grandparents, Julia Ellen Tillman and Linton Tillman.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the Take A Kid Fishing Foundation, Attention Teresa Holcombe, P.O. Box 1191, Morehead City NC 28557
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
