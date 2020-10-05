Dorothy Jean Rouse, 74, of Spartanburg, S.C., passed away Thursday, Oct. 2, 2020. She has family in the area.
Her celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
She was a native of Baltimore, Md., and was the daughter of the late James Abner and Roberta Rouse.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons, Shawn Rouse and wife Sarah and James Lyster; one brother, James Harold Rouse; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 901 S. Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Arrangements are by Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory. E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
