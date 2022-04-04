Frieda Hansley Lewis, 79, of Broad Creek, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 5th, at Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Grady Simpson. Interment will follow at Broad Creek Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, April 4th at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through their obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Frieda was born on July 27, 1942, in Wilmington, North Carolina, to the late Rev. Carol B. and Mildred Hansley. She was a devoted member of Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and spending time with the Ladies Prayer Group.
Actively involved in our community, Frieda was well known for her role and promotion of the Democratic Party and for serving as Precinct Chairman Judge for Carteret County Elections. Her career included 7 years with Civil Service, her business, Frieda Lewis Tax Preparer, and she also sold Coppercraft Guild.
Proud of her role as a businesswoman, she received the Woman of the Year Award in 1982 with the American Business Women’s Association, Sand Dunes Chapter. She gladly worked together, with other businesswoman, to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally.
Known for her love of people, she always had something to share and was happy to chat with friends. Her grandchildren were the sparkle of her eye and she relished spending time with them and rooting for them in their sports activities. In her free time, she could be found reading, playing Candy Crush or cheering for her beloved Tarheels. In her later years she was an intense Bunco player. Going on cruises was by far her most enjoyable vacations.
Frieda is survived by her sons, Norwood Paul Lewis Jr. and Dennis Lewis (Kathy), all of Newport; grandchildren, Chris Lewis of Buies Creek and Leia Lewis (Chase Williamson) of Greenville; great grandchild, Carson Williamson; sister, Anita McGirt (Murphy) of Blairsville, GA; and fur babies, Dimples, Red Red, and Gray Cat.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Norwood Paul Lewis Sr. in 2007.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Soundview Original Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1985, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
