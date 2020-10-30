John “JC” Carroll, 90, of Newport, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Newport Primitive Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport.
Elder Carroll pastored at Newport Primitive Baptist Church and Cypress Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Onslow County.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Linda Hallman of Pine Level; nieces, Patricia McCain of Kinston, Billy Sue Barbour of Newport, Jean Carroll House of New Bern, Brenda Spaanbroek of Raleigh, Debbie Weeler of Creedmoor and Christy Carroll of Raleigh; and nephew, Clifton Carroll of Wilmington.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
