Landon Theodore Hall Sr., 85, of Mill Creek, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Landon’s memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at St. James United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Tom Supplee. The family will receive friends an hour prior.
Landon was born in Poland, Maine, on June 13, 1936, to the late Theodore and Evie Hall. After being personally invited to serve in the United States Army, Landon served time in Germany in motor pool and some KP duties. In 2004, Landon and Sandra moved to Newport, NC and lived there 17 years. Landon attended St. James United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir and volunteering with various church activities. Landon was a member of the Tyrion Masonic Lodge #73 of Mechanic Falls and at one time held the office of Grand Master.
Landon was an enterprising man who owned and operated the Keystone Mineral Spring of East Poland, Maine. His friends and customers enjoyed his dry sense of humor which was loved by all and questioned by those who never really knew if he was joking or not. Always a busy man, Landon was a long-time farmer. He at one time raised cows and hay. His heart was with horses, and he loved the Norwegian Fjords he bred and raised.
In his 17 years in Carteret County, Landon had a great impact on his friends and North Carolina loved ones.
Landon is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Sandra Hall; children, Keith Benson, Wayne Benson and his wife Theresa, Norma Larocque and her husband Jim, Juanelle Benson-Burns and her husband Tiger, Jean Hall, and Landon “L.T.” Hall Jr. and his wife Jackie. Sisters, Nancy Greer and her husband Ted and Shirley Moyse; sister-in-law, Naomi Hall; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
In addition to Landon’s parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Gracie Stone and her husband John, Hazel Hall, Doris Stevens and her husband Harry; his brother, Carl Hall; and son, Timmy Lee Benson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Matthew 25 Food Bank at Post Office Box 250, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.