Bernice G. Reynolds, 91, of Salter Path, passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
Her funeral service will be held at 5 p.m., Sunday, April 24th at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Donald Thomas and Rev. Gene Bruton. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. A graveside will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, April 25th, at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the funeral service, it can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Bernice was born on October 14, 1930, in Clarendon, North Carolina, to the late Lucian and Mattie Gore. Her genuine love for people was no secret and was one of her most outstanding and endearing traits. While she often joked that she was “Ms. Aggravation”, she was known by all as a godly woman of Christ and mother to all she came into contact with. Numerous people were blessed by Bernice, whether it was a phone call or a card, you always knew she cared. With a life grounded in the Word of God, she was quite active at her home church, Salter Path United Methodist Church, where she was a member for 57 years. Her husband, the late Rev. Foster Lee Reynolds, was the minister there for 24 years prior to his passing in 1989.
Always one to care about the people in her community, she expressed this often through assisting with funeral services at her church. She had a specific chair in the foyer where she would greet everyone and hand out bulletins. Her love for all knew no bounds. Cooking for friends, family and her community was one of her favorite enjoyments. Bernice was known for her sweet tooth which was often filled with her love of junk food and a cold Dr. Pepper.
She is survived by her nephew, Danny Kimbro and wife Ruthie of Clinton, NC; nieces, Becky Simmons and husband Marcus of Charleston, SC and Lisa Moore and husband Michael of Cunning, GA; 1 grandniece; and 6 grandnephews.
In addition to her parents, and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Kimbro and Nell Corbett; and nephew, Keith Kimbro.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions, may be made to Salter Path United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 70, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
