Gertrude “Gertie” Madden Murray, 88, of Beaufort passed away on Friday, April 25, 2022, at her home.
A Homegoing Celebration will take place at 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 6:00 to 8:00PM at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Upon family approval a recording of the service may be available at www.noefs.net.
Mrs. Murray was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church; where she was also a Mother of the Church, a member of the choir, an usher and taught Sunday School. In addition to raising her children, Mrs. Murray worked for Sunshine Laundry, Blue-Bell Industry and eventually retired from Belk.
Those remaining to cherish her memory are her nine children, Elizabeth George of Beaufort; Rosetta (Winston) Murrell of Beaufort; Sylvester (Helen) Murray of Newport; Virginia Moore of Scotland, GA; Arnetta LaMae of Morehead City; Ronald (Teresa) Murray of Charlotte; Tracy (Ethel) Murray of Beaufort; Angela Murray of Beaufort; Vincent (Cynthia) Murray of Murietta, CA; 28 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; five step-children; 20 step-grandchildren; sister, Nora; brother, James (Helen) Madden of Jennings, LA; sister-in-law, Lillie Mae Murrell of Beaufort and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Mrs. Murray was preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Murray; son, Lummie Dean Murray; brothers, Clarence, Charles, Isaac, and John Henry Madden; and sister, Vivian Madden and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, https://fundraise.nbcf.org/give
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
