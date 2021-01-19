Alfred Woodrow Hickman, 66, of Newport, passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at his home.
His private graveside is at 10 a.m. Thursday at United Hebrews of New Bern Cemetery.
He was a kindhearted person to all who knew him and was a loving father.
He is survived by his son, Jonathan Hickman and wife Laura of Newport; two daughters; and six precious grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 41 years, Jonette Marie Hickman, who passed away in May of last year.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
