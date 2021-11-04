William von Petit Crawford, 83, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at his home.
The family plans to have a celebration of life at a future time.
William von Petit Crawford, born October 18, 1938, in Hartford, Connecticut, died October 29, 2021. After spending nearly 60 years on the north shores of Chicago, he and his true love moved to Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina. He passed suddenly and peacefully in the place that he loved most.
He lived life to the fullest. He loved a good party and great food, could light up the room with his humor and laughter, went out of his way to help others whenever he could, and was always happy to see you. He was most proud of his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Joanne; adoring daughters, Carrie (William), Rebecca (Jay), and Kimberly (Jason); cherished grandchildren, Dylan, Madelyn, Caitlin, and Ryan; and siblings, Bob, Peg, and Elizabeth.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna; father, Asa; and brother, Chuck.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nancy McBride Memorial Scholarship, in memory of Bill Crawford, at: www.carteret.edu/foundation or mailed to CCC Foundation 3505 Arendell Street, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
