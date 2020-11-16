Ramona Louise Wollenschlager, 89, of Swansboro, went home to be with her Lord and savior Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs of Morehead City.
Her funeral service is 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro with the Rev. Robert Hall and the Rev. Woody Whitt officiating. Burial will follow at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
She was born Oct. 4, 1931, in Risko, Mo., a daughter to Lindsey and Violet Anderson Sample.
Ramona was a faithful pastor’s wife and loved serving allowing side her husband, the Rev. Jim, for many years, and now they will praise and worship their Lord face-to-face for all eternity.
She is survived by son, Mark Wollenschlager of Swansboro; daughter, Cheryl Reed of Roanoke, Va.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald Sample of Port Huron, Mich.; and daughter-in-law, Jeryl Wollenschlager.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Rev. Jim” Wollenschlager; daughter, Glenda Obrien; and a sister, Glenda Niles.
The family will receive friends from to 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
