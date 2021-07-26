Sena M. Guthrie, 95, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 28 at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Paul Loftin. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City.
Sena was born on August 11, 1925, in Morehead City, to the late B.J. and Eudora Morton and graduated from Morehead City High School. She worked over 30 years at Carteret General Hospital as a certified nursing assistant, retiring in 1990. Sena was a long-time, faithful, member of the First Baptist Church. She loved sewing, crocheting, and reading.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Sadowski of Beaufort and Marie Laughlin and husband Carl of Morehead City; sister, Faye Ballou of Morehead City; 7 grandchildren, Tommy, Shannon, Cindy, Wendy, Julia, Lori, Brandi; 15 great-grandchildren; and 9 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dallas Guthrie Sr.; son, Dallas “Big Tommy” Guthrie Jr.; sister, Rachel Willis; brother, John Morton; and son-in-law, Leonard Sadowski.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
