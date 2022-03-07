Melissa Gyug, Newport
Melissa Ann Gyug, 50, Newport, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
GARLEN EDWARD BALLEW, Havelock
Garlen Edward Ballew, 84, of Havelock, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
