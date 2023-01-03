Dorothy Faye Gillikin, 79, of Otway, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 7th at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Pastor William O’Neal and Pastor Manley Rose Jr. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Her graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 8th at White Oak Church of God of Prophecy Church Cemetery. They will receive friends at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Dorothy, or Faye as she was affectionately known, was born on July 3, 1943, in White Oak, North Carolina, to the late Austin and Mary McMillan.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie Gillikin of the home; daughters, Tammy Morris and husband Jesse of Gloucester and Valerie Gillikin and husband Durward Allen Gillikin Jr. of Harkers Island; sisters, Betty Allee of Fayetteville, and Brenda Godfrey of Winston-Salem; brother, David O’Neal McMillan of White Oak; grandchildren, Joshua Morris, Cameron Gillikin and Kelsey Potter; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Morris, Miles Morris, Holland Potter and Easton Allen Gillikin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Barnes Jr; and grandchildren, Jonathan Morris and Matthew Morris.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Carteret Health Care Cancer Center, 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.