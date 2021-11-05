Delores “Dee” C. Snow, 76, of Morehead City, formerly of Winston-Salem, passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at her home.
A memorial service for Dee is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Bogue Banks Baptist Church.
Dee was born on March 17, 1945, to the late Muscoe and Ethel Chattin. She was born in Banner Elk, North Carolina but spent most of her childhood in Greensboro. Graduating from Winston-Salem State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, she spent most of her career at Wake Forest Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
After moving to Carteret County, she became a member of Bogue Banks Baptist Church where she was an active member. Volunteering at Carteret Health Care was another area where she happily gave back to her community. In her free time, she enjoyed reading a good book and expressed her artistic abilities through various craft projects.
Dee is survived by her daughter, Leslie Snow Laws and husband Marcus of Pinehurst; son, Michael A. Snow of Morehead City; and grandson, Wesley Laws and wife Allison of Littleton, CO.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Larry” Snow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bogue Banks Missionary Fund, P.O. Box 2988, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
