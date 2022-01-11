Alma Jean Arthur Murphy, 90, of Marshallberg, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, surrounded by her devoted family.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 12th, at Marshallberg Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Randy Moore. Interment will follow at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Jean was the second child born to Earl and Nannie Arthur on April 28, 1931, at their home in Bettie, NC. She graduated from Smyrna High School in 1949. She married the love of her life, Lester Gray Murphy, Sr., on Easter Sunday, April 18, 1954. The couple moved to Marshallberg raising their three children in the same home where he was born and providing devoted care to his parents and her mother in the years to come.
Jean was employed as a secretary and bookkeeper for Frye Roofing Company in the 1950’s. She became a mother and homemaker, caring for her 3 children and their grandparents until she returned to the workforce in 1969. She served as the secretary and bookkeeper at Smyrna Elementary School providing 15 ½ years of dedicated service to the youth of Carteret County in the Down East Community.
Jean was baptized in the North River on the 13th day of August 1946 and became a member of Welcome Home Baptist Church of Bettie. After her marriage, she transferred her membership to Marshallberg Missionary Baptist Church where she assumed leadership roles in Sunday School, Children’s Programs, Ladies Auxiliary, etc. She loved singing in the choir and developed lifelong friendships in service to her Lord.
Mrs. Murphy is survived by her 3 children: Cynthia Murphy Downum and husband Bill Downum of Beaufort, Lester G. Murphy, Jr. and wife Carol Daniels Murphy of Cedar Island, and Patrick Wayne Murphy and wife Billee Hancock Murphy of Marshallberg. She is also survived by 5 precious granddaughters: Kendra Murphy Baughman and husband Josh Baughman of Summerville, SC, DeLisa Murphy Styron and husband Neil Stryon of Davis, Kelli Murphy Pollard and husband Mike of Beaufort, Leslie Downum Liebert and husband Patrick Liebert of Raleigh, and Rebecca Murphy Willis and husband Brandon Willis of Davis. “Granny Jean’s” 10 great grandchildren include, Noah and Seth Baughman, Murphy and Neilly Styron, Brayden and Dylan Pollard, Brantley, Sutton and Colton Liebert and Beckett Willis. She is also survived by 1 sister, Mona Fay Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Lester G. Murphy Sr.; her parents, Earl and Nannie Arthur; siblings, Clifton and Herman Arthur; and her baby sister, Anna Lois.
Flowers are welcome or contributions in memory of Jean Murphy can be made to Marshallberg Baptist Church designated to the Benevolence Fund.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
