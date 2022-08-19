AUDREY FAYE PARNELL, Otway
Audrey Faye Parnell, 83, of Otway, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 23rd, at Smyrna Pentecostal Holiness Church. Interment will follow at the Gillikin Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
Margaret Blackwell, Havelock
Margaret Edson Blackwell, (nee Smith) 85, of Havelock, NC, met her Lord face to face Friday morning, August 19th, 2022. With Hospice care at home in Havelock, NC, Margaret, a devoted servant to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, passed peacefully to Heaven. She was born March 6, 1937, in Highpoint, North Carolina.
Tyler Wilkinson, Newport
Tyler Wilkinson, 26, of Newport passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Richard Dudley, Beaufort
Richard “Ricky” Earl Dudley, 74 of Beaufort passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 17, 2022. Ricky was born on November 14, 1947, in Morehead City, NC to the late Elmer and Leonda Dudley. Ricky graduated from East Carteret High School, attended Carteret Community College and married his high school sweetheart, Patsy Hadder in 1969. Ricky had a love for sports and fast cars.
Grace Littleton, Beaufort
Grace Hall Littleton, 91, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Beaufort. Grace retired as an aircraft electrician with the Civil Service aboard MCAS Cherry Point. She was an avid collector of Fenton glassware and was so proud of every piece. Up until COVID she had a detailed story to tell of where she acquired them. At the later stage of her life, her pictures were her greatest treasures.
Stuart Pigott, Gloucester
Stuart Pigott, 82, of Gloucester, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice in Newport. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ROBERT "ROBBIE" CHARLES SPANN II, Newport
Robert "Robbie" Charles Spann II, 62, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 26th, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Havelock.
CHARLES "CHARLIE" LEE COLLIER, Morehead City
Charles Lee Collier Sr. “Charlie”, 74, of Morehead City, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, went to be with his Lord and Savior on the evening of August 17, 2022. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, August 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Charles Tyler.
