Michael Joseph Gallen Jr., 79, of Hubert, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Michael served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps.
He is survived by daughters, Kathy Green of Ohio and Wendy Henderson and Kimberly Barnes, both of Hubert; son, Johnny Gallen of Hubert; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; half brother, Joseph Clark of Pennsylvania; and half-sister, Maureen Clark of Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Marie Gallen; daughter, Judy Gillette; and a grandson.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.