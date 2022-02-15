Patricia (Pat) Thomas Arthur, born Feb. 6, 1930, died at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday Feb. 12, 2022.
A funeral service will be at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at North River United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, from 11:00 to 12:00 pm at the church. A burial will follow the service at the church cemetery.
In August 1950 she married Hubert Clifton Arthur. After marriage, along came 4 happy children. Pat and Clifton built the home she remained in until her death.
Pat, or Miss Pat, as she was known by most, lived life to serve others. She was a very hard-working woman, and her work ethic carries on in all four of her children. Her working career included Carteret Community Action where she was well known in her local North River community as having a big heart. She met with community members to determine how best she could serve. Whatever was needed, she helped to provide and frequently worked on her days off. She was a teacher in life skills and also managed to transform an old store into a fun day center for the children. The children’s center provided first-time jobs for some. She also worked many years in the banking business in Beaufort, Morehead and Atlantic Beach where many remember her as the person who approved the loan for their first home. Her last position was manager of First Flight Federal Credit Union in Beaufort. In addition to working full time outside of the home and raising 4 children, she found time to be the bookkeeper for the family farm business as well as for North River United Methodist church. She could be depended on to keep accurate and well-maintained records.
She was involved in her church from a very young age until she was no longer able to attend. Her entire life was spent attending North River United Methodist, and when her family came along, she was sure to do whatever it took to have her children attend every Sunday Church service, Sunday school, youth group and Bible School. Her children are grateful for this solid foundation. She held many positions in the church and her beautiful soprano voice was heard every Sunday, as she loved singing in the choir.
Pat was quiet and humble, never needing extravagant things, and as a result she was "smart" when it came to retirement savings and being well prepared to live a good life into her 90's.
She didn't travel much, but loved going on the annual December Baptist group trip to Black Mountain with friends she had grown up with. Other travels included the annual family trip to White Lake or the North Carolina Mountains, Bush Gardens, Disney, Nova Scotia and she even made it to the world's fair.
Even though she did not have the opportunity to attend college, she did whatever it took to be sure, if her children wanted to go, somehow she would make it happen. At one point she had 3 in college at the same time.
She is survived by her 4 children: Richard Arthur and wife Terry of Pine Level and Beaufort, Melanie Arthur and husband Mike Austin, Berta Daw and husband Leeman, and Alison Willis and husband Curtis all of Beaufort. Seven grandchildren Lindsay Patricia Creech of Beaufort, Elliot Arthur (Sherry) of Pine Level, Clifton Creech (Erin) of Raleigh, Jonathon Arthur (Victoria) of Pine Level, Ryan Daw of Beaufort, Adam Daw of Winston Salem, and Zackary Willis of Beaufort. Four great-grandchildren: Kurtis Scott Lutz, Ellie Arthur, Lilly Arthur and Alder Evans Creech. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Hubert Clifton Arthur, parents George and Lillian Thomas and brother George Murray Thomas Jr.
Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to North River Methodist Church.
The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers who have been by mama's side for the last few years making sure she was safe and as comfortable as possible. We are blessed to have had each of you in our lives.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
