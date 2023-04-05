Jerry Thomas Hardesty Jr., 53, of Beaufort, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at home surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 7th, at Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort with Rev. Taylor Mills officiating. Interment will follow at Oceanview Cemetery on Ann Street. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Thursday, April 6th at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Jerry was born on October 30, 1969, to Anita Windley Hardesty and the late Jerry Thomas Hardesty. He was raised in Beaufort and was a 1988 graduate of East Carteret High School. A lifelong East Carolina Pirate fan, he attended East Carolina University, where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, like his father before him.
Jerry married the love of his life, Sheila Sloan, in 1993 and during their 30 years of marriage they welcomed two sons, Jerry Thomas Hardesty III “Trey” and Jacob Stewart Hardesty. His boys were his pride and joy.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sheila Sloan Hardesty, of Beaufort; sons, Jerry Thomas Hardesty III “Trey” and wife Sarah, and Jacob Stewart Hardesty and fiancé Leah Andrews, all of Beaufort; mother, Anita Windley Hardesty; sisters, Caroline Hardesty Bird and husband Stephen of Holly Springs and Allison Hardesty Bernauer and husband Korey of Beaufort; stepmother, Karen Hardesty of Beaufort; in-laws, Barbara and Fred Riggs and Harry and Mel Sloan, all of Greenville; nieces and nephews, Callie, Max, Madison, Caleb, Reagan; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Thomas Hardesty; grandparents, Gordon and Callie Hardesty, Neil and Alice Windley; and his aunt Patsy Hardesty.
Flowers are welcome or donations can be made to Carteret Health Care Foundation, Cancer Center, 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.