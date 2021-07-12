Samuel Westbrook Piner, 69, of Sherwood, Ore., formerly of Morehead City, died Wednesday, March 16, 2021, at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas, Ore.
There will be an informal celebration of life and final farewell for Sammy with family and friends from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Friday at the end of 14th Street on Bogue Sound in Morehead City.
Sammy was born Aug. 18, 1951, to Charles Herty Piner Jr. and Gladys Howard Piner in Morehead City.
Sammy was a lifeguard, a volunteer fireman for Morehead City and Atlantic Beach and an EMT. While working as a police officer for Atlantic Beach, he had national media recognition for saving a person struck by lightning on the beach. He worked for the family business, Carteret Towing Co., on the tugs and dredge boats. He worked for a family business for a plumbing and irrigation company in Florida, and when he moved back to Morehead, started his own irrigation business and continued it in Oregon. His hobbies were dancing (shagging), scuba diving, surfing, boating, martial arts and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of The Carteret Chorale, where he was able to perform in Russia and Carnegie Hall. He also participated in Carteret Community Theatre. He was also a member of First Presbyterian Church choir in Morehead.
He moved to Oregon and spent the last 25 years there.
Sammy is survived by wife, Tanae Storm of Sherwood, Ore.; son, Falcon Piner and wife Courtney of Portland, Ore.; and stepdaughter, Keana. Sammy is survived by his first wife, Patricia Jarvin Piner; and their two children, Samuel Piner II and significant other Paula of Newport and children Amber, Steven, Matthew and Ocean, and Tara Piner Dalton and significant other Aaron and children Gage and Nora. He survived by mother, Gladys Howard Piner of Newport; siblings, Sharon Piner Quinn, Charlie Piner III and significant other Lynda Johnson, Watts Carr Piner (twin brother) and wife Faye, Terry Piner Fetzer and husband Brian; and any nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by father, Charles H Piner Jr.; sister, Manie L. Piner; and brother-in-law, Phillip Quinn.
Condolences can be sent to Gladys Piner and family at 127 Slaughter Road, Newport, NC 28570, or via email at spiner78@gmail.com; or West Carteret High School Class of 1971 Facebook page.
(Paid obituary)
